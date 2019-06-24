Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau names Heather Miller new Midwest Regional Sales Executive

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) continues to strengthen its group and convention sales department with the appointment of Heather Miller as Regional Sales Executive. Ms. Miller is responsible for sales and business development from two key markets, the Midwest region and nationwide Incentive Market.

“Heather brings an impressive reputation and consistent track record of surpassing group sales goals,” said Ed Simon, Executive Vice President, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “As an Illinois native with more than 15 years of experience, she recognizes our destination’s potential within the Midwest association and corporate communities and is eager to motivate her professional network toward our meetings and conventions offerings.”

Prior to joining Greater Fort Lauderdale’s convention sales team, Ms. Miller held numerous group sales positions for global hospitality brands including Marriot International and Wyndham Vacation Resorts.

Ms. Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Western Illinois University.