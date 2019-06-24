Perth Convention Bureau appoints new CEO: Who is Gereth Martin?

The Perth Convention Bureau (PCB) in Australia has entered a new era with the appointment of new CEO Gareth Martin.

Mr Martin has worked with the PCB and its membership for 12 years, most recently as Acting CEO following the departure of former CEO Paul Beeson in February. His appointment follows an international recruitment search.

PCB Chairman Kevin Skipworth said the Board welcomed the appointment and were excited about working with Mr Martin towards a renewed long-term strategic plan to transform the Bureau into 2020 and beyond.Mr Skipworth said Mr Martin had extensive business event, sales and marketing experience. He has performed senior executive roles at PCB including Director Business Development and General Manager.

“Mr Martin has promoted a positive shift within the organisation towards increased collaboration and new strategic initiatives while continuing the successful operations of the PCB,” he said. “I am confident we have the leadership to take the Bureau forward to achieve great success in attracting increased business events to Western Australia and our collaborative relationship with all stakeholders will continue to strengthen under Mr Martin’s stewardship.”

Mr Martin said WA had enormous potential with an outstanding tourism product and great innovative success stories across diverse industry sectors.

“Western Australia faces unique challenges to secure business events, so it’s vital that we collaborate with our industry stakeholders, Tourism WA and the Government to showcase WA’s great potential in order to secure increased business events,” he said.

“These business tourism events leave a financial and cultural legacy that helps diversify our economy and support new industries.”

Mr Martin said Tourism Australia’s signature business event Dreamtime, coming to Perth in December was an incredible opportunity for WA’s tourism industry to captivate international and interstate visitors with the opportunities that our State offers business event organisers and delegates.

Mr Skipworth added “the Board of the PCB would like to acknowledge and thank Paul Beeson, former CEO of the PCB for having shaped the success of the organisation through his eight-year tenure in the top role.”

Former CEO Paul Beeson stepped down in February.

Perth Convention Bureau – established in 1972 – is responsible for marketing Western Australia nationally and internationally as a premium business events destination.