Air France Engine Failure forced Boeing 777 to make a hard emergency landing in Atlanta

Air France flight 681 was scheduled to leave Atlanta at 4.35pm local time on Sunday and took off an hour and 12 minutes late for a 4397 mile flight to Paris CDG in France.

Shortly after taking off the captain of the Boeing 777-328 (ER) declared an emergency and immediately returned the 8-year-old plane with Registration F-GNZJ to Atlanta.

The emergency was declared after one of the two engines of this passenger aircraft malfunctioned during take-off.

Usually, planes need to dump fuel when landing with a full tank, but due to the imminent emergency, the captain decided to make a very hard landing instead. The plane was met with a fleet of fire trucks and emergency vehicles but was able to taxi to the gate safely

Passengers tweeted how thankful there are to the pilot and staff to avoid a disaster on this French airliner.