Air India regional director and captain caught shoplifting in Sydney airport

Sydney Airport’s duty-free shops proved to be too big a temptation for Air India Captain Rohit Bhasin, who was caught shoplifting there.

India’s state airline captain, who is also Air India’s regional director, just couldn’t resist picking a wallet in a shop at Sydney International Airport, local media reported, citing an airline statement. Bhasin, an officer rostered for the flag carrier’s flight from Sydney to India, was spotted by a fellow pilot, who reported the alleged wrongdoing to his superiors.

Bhasin has confirmed that he visited a bags and accessories shop at Sydney to buy a gift for his daughter-in-law, and reportedly explained his misbehavior by telling officials that he was “too overwhelmed” after learning he’d become a grandfather.

Air India immediately placed the man on suspension and launched an inquiry into the incident. The airline said it won’t pay any wages to him “except the subsistence allowance,” pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Adding insult to the injury, Bhasin was barred from entering Air India premises without permission from management and was asked to surrender his ID card.

The story seems to be something out of the ordinary as Air India pilots generally have quite a good reputation in the aviation world.