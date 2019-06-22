UFO over Kansas City? ‘It’s a balloon’….again

Kansas City skywatchers’ interest was piqued this week when even the US National Weather Service seemed stumped over the origin of the strange orbs in the sky over the city, admitting in a tweet that they “honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City.”



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) floated winking ‘it’s a balloon’ hint that a pair of weird, white “UFOs” seen floating over Kansas City, Missouri might be part of a secretive DARPA project testing the long-distance capabilities of lighter-than-air vehicles.

While the Defense Department didn’t come right out and admit their top-secret Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) toys were the UFOs in question, they confirmed to Gizmodo that three Adaptable Lighter Than Air (ALTA) balloons bearing a stunning resemblance to the mystery orbs had recently been released from Cumberland, Maryland. The agency even tweeted about it.

While the real purpose of the ALTA program is likely to remain classified, DARPA only says it should “develop and demonstrate a high altitude lighter-than-air vehicle capable of wind-borne navigation over extended ranges.” Buffeted by wind currents and capable of adjusting its altitude to take advantage of those currents, the ALTA balloons seem to have fulfilled that objective, drifting halfway across the country in the space of two days.

Aside from the old standby explanation – “aliens” – other hypotheses explaining the white spheres included Google’s Project Loon, an ever-growing network of WiFi-equipped helium balloons designed to expand broadband access on the ground while expanding Google’s information-collection capabilities in the sky. At least one dedicated Google fan appeared to prove that two of the company’s balloons were in the right place at the right time for them to be the weird white orbs in question, although a Loon engineer claimed the company didn’t have any balloons currently operating in the Kansas City area.

The old joke about the government covering up UFO sightings as weather balloons – which dates back to the 1947 Roswell crash, the holy grail for UFO enthusiasts – has been turned on its ear recently, with news that the military has actually drafted guidelines for personnel to report UFOs. Meanwhile, an entire Pentagon program – the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) – studied the phenomena for five years before closing shop in 2012.