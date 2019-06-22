Jakarta to Banyuwangi: More flights on Garuda Indonesia

Garuda Indonesia officially increased on Friday the flight frequency on its Jakarta-Banyuwangi route from seven times a week to 14 times a week. The move is expected to improve its passenger service and tap into the high demand from customers.

The additional flights coded GA 270 are scheduled daily at 6 a.m. The service uses a Bombardier CRJ 1000 that can accommodate 96 passengers.

Banyuwangi Regency is a regency of East Java province in Indonesia. The Regency is located at the easternmost end of Java Island. It serves as a port between Java and Bali. It is surrounded by mountains and forests to the west; by sea to the east and south. Banyuwangi is separated by the Strait of Bali from Bali.

