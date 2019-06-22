Meetings Industry: Who’s the best?

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has announced the shortlist for its miaList 2019. The miaList 2019 will feature 10 names alongside dedicated “Leadership” and “Rising Star” honors. Those securing a place on the miaList 2019, sponsored by Epson UK, will be revealed at a celebratory lunch on November 7 at Central Hall, Westminster.

Shining a spotlight on the very best talent within the business meetings and events sector, the miaList recognizes the individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty, inspire those around them, and play an instrumental role in making the organization they work for so successful.

The shortlisted individual nominees are:

Alex Penn, Event Exeter at the University of Exeter

Andrew Dixon, The Cookery School at The Grand, York

Ben Chatburn, Pavilions of Harrogate

Caroline Bull, CCT Venues

James Hunter, Hawthorn

James Mahaffey, New Place Hotel

Jenny Harding, Trinity Event Solutions

Jessica Winskill, The Grand, York

Jo Kenny, Lime Venue Portfolio

Joanne Wilson, ACE Bookings

John Gilbert, The Racing Centre

Jordan Lewis-Pryde, Ministry Venues

Lucy Ann Clarke, Manchester Central

Matthew Cogbill, Caper & Berry

Naveen Leer, Whittlebury Park

Philip Levy, Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club

Renata Stiklinskaite, Hospitality Guaranteed

Sam Gardiner, Imago Venues

Sarah Tweddle, Hospitality Guaranteed

Wendy Alders, InterContinental London Park Lane

Yasmin Okerika, The Grand, Brighton

Nominees were assessed by an esteemed panel of industry stalwarts, including Gill Smillie of Conference Venues Countrywide, Mark Gallen of MG Sales Performance, Robert Kenwood of YOU search & select, Lacy Curtis-Ward of The Lensbury, Amanda Thurlow of ACCA, Paul Southern of Central Hall Westminster, and Julie Shorrock of Hotel and Travel Solutions.

Meanwhile, teams who have collectively made a significant impact on their organization will be shortlisted by the judges in due course before being subjected to a public online vote to secure the Team title.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “We were thrilled by the caliber of entries this year and to be able to reveal such a strong list of shortlisted candidates for our miaList 2019. We are very fortunate to have such a wealth of talent within our industry and it’s an honor to be able to recognize and reward those who go above and beyond through our coveted miaList.”