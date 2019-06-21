Hawaii hotel revenue: Thankful for the first day of summer?

The Hawaii Tourism Authority’s (HTA) Tourism Research Division issued a report of findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts a comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. The latest report covers last month, May 2019.

In May 2019, Hawaii hotels statewide reported that revenue per available room (RevPAR) was flat overall compared to May 2018. A small increase in average daily rate (ADR) helped to counterbalance a small decline in occupancy.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the HTA, statewide RevPAR was $203 (+0.3%), with ADR of $256 (+1.3%) and occupancy of 79.2 percent (-0.8 percentage points) (Figure 1) in May.

In May, Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide were down 1.2 percent to $339.3 million. There were nearly 26,000 fewer available room nights (-1.5%) in May and approximately 34,000 fewer occupied room nights (-2.5%) compared to a year ago (Figure 2). Several hotel properties across the state were closed for renovation or had rooms out of service for renovation during May.

Among the classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide, Luxury Class and Upper Midscale Class properties reported RevPAR growth in May. Luxury Class properties reported RevPAR of $362 (+1.0%) with ADR of $482 (-1.6%) and occupancy of 75.1 percent (+1.9 percentage points). Upper Midscale Class hotels reported RevPAR of $132 (+8.0%), a result of increases in both ADR to $154 (+3.0%) and occupancy of 85.5 percent (+3.9 percentage points).

Among Hawaii’s four island counties, Maui County hotels led in RevPAR at $265 (+4.3%) in May. Both ADR at $345 (+2.1%) and occupancy at 76.8 percent (+1.6 percentage points) increased year-over-year. Hotels in the Wailea resort region led the state in RevPAR at $440 (+0.3%) in May. The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region also reported improvements across all measures in May compared to a year ago.

Hotels on Oahu produced results in May similar to last year, with a small increase in ADR (+1.0% to $225) offsetting a slight decrease in occupancy (82.8%, -0.6 percentage points), resulting in flat RevPAR ($186, +0.3%). Hotels in Waikiki also reported results in May similar to a year ago.

Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported a small decline in RevPAR to $168 (-0.9%) in May, with ADR of $235 (+1.1%) and occupancy at 71.7% (-1.4 percentage points) year-over-year. Kohala Coast hotels, however, reported an increase in RevPAR to $235 (+9.4%).

Kauai hotels’ RevPAR fell to $187 (-14.2%) in May, with declines in both ADR to $261 (-3.8%) and occupancy of 71.9 percent (-8.7 percentage points).