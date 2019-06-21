First day of summer with Sandals Resorts

Now a signature centerpiece at all Sandals Resorts, the swim-up pool bar was just one example of the company’s early commitment to continuous innovation. “Thirty-five years later and the swim-up pool bar is an iconic cornerstone of our brand. Not many people know that Sandals invented the swim-up pool bar – but we were only getting started,” said Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “Since then, we have continued innovating by introducing many firsts beyond the swim-up pool bar to the Caribbean – from Swim-Up Suites, to the iconic Over-the-Water Villas and Bungalows, overwater bars, rooftop and infinity pools, a speakeasy, a gourmet donut shop, and even a four-lane bowling alley – all at an all-inclusive resort.”

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Sandals Resorts inventing the swim-up pool bar and delivering game-changing innovation in the all-inclusive category for nearly four decades, the company is commemorating its remarkable story and celebrating the first day of summer with the “Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes.” Sandals Resorts will randomly surprise one lucky winner every Friday starting Friday, June 28 and culminating Friday, September 20, with a complimentary 5-night/6-day getaway for two adults to a Swim-Up Suite at select Sandals Resorts.

These dreamy suites are steps away from the finest beaches in the Caribbean, with views of the tropical landscapes and convenient swim-up access from the pool. Consumers can enter the “Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes” by visiting http://www.sandals.com/swimupsweeps for the chance to step up their pool game at Sandals Resorts, creators of the swim-up pool bar. Celebrate all summer long and be a part of history with Sandals Resorts by hashtagging #SwimUpToSandals and #SandalsResorts.

Sandals Resorts continues to revolutionize the 5-Star guest experience, offering more quality inclusions than any resort on the planet. To learn more about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® vacation experience, please visit www.sandals.com.