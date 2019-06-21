Iranian general: Iran ‘refrained’ from shooting down US plane with 35 on board

The commander of the Iranian Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims that the downing of a US drone was a warning to an American military aircraft that was flying alongside its UAV.

Brigadier General Hajizadeh told state TV that the main reason for shooting down the drone, which marked a serious escalation in tensions with the US, was to force the American P-8 military aircraft to divert course, according to Iranian media.

Hajizadeh also claims that there were some 35 personnel on board the US P-8, though he did not cite a source for this figure. In addition, he alleges that the US military was warned twice of an impending strike against the aircraft if they did not change course.

“Twice we… sent warnings,” Hajizadeh said.

Hajizadeh added that even the US military’s autonomous drone had the capabilities to relay messages to its operators thousands of miles away.

“This aircraft possesses a system which allows it to relay the signals and information it receives to its own central system,” he said.

On Friday afternoon, the Iranian military showcased the wreckage of the US drone.

Washington maintains that the aircraft was shot down over international waters.