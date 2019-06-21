Etihad Airways marks UN World Refugee Day by helping Syrian refugees in Jordan

Etihad Airways, the National Airline of the United Arab Emirates, has recognised UN World Refugee Day by unveiling education initiatives and donating urgent supplies for Syrian refugees in Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp in Jordan.

World Refugee Day is marked on 20 June every year to focus attention on the millions of refugees and internally-displaced persons worldwide, who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, conflict and persecution.

As part of its commitment to support humanitarian causes, the airline opened the Etihad Airways Learning and Development Centre to provide refugee children with IT and computer skills, to help equip them for the future.

Etihad also distributed books, bags and stationery to 2,400 children in the camp, as part of an ongoing program to help support education among underprivileged groups.

The airline also launched the Etihad Tolerance Bakery an initiative for the UAE ‘Year of Tolerance’, to develop professional baking skills among refugee women in the Jordan camp, and help them to earn income from bakery sales.

Etihad onboard chefs hosted baking workshops and conducted cooking challenges for the women, providing prizes and cooking equipment to winners and participants.

Additionally, Etihad has also teamed up with Emirates Red Crescent and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to donate relief items including garments, blankets, amenity kits and dry foods to families in the camp.

The airline also distributed 1,000 bed covers to the camp’s field hospital, which provides medical care to refugees.

Members of Etihad senior management, Etihad Youth Council, and volunteering delegations from Emirates Red Crescent and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also engaged with the children and the camp residents in a range of entertainment activities.

Khaled Al Mehairbi, Honorary Chairman of Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are committed to helping these children to continue their education journey, to help secure a better future and fully integrate in the community.”

“Education is the cornerstone for developing any community, and by supporting their education opportunities, we can invest in the future of these children and help to protect them from falling prey to human trafficking or terror. I would like to thank our partners and volunteering staff who joined us to participate in these events and deliver supplies. Their efforts and time have been well-spent in serving this noble cause.”

Previously, Etihad Airways has provided education supplies and helped to renovate schools in countries including India, Kenya, Serbia, Philippines, Bosnia, Uganda, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.