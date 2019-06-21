Scandinavian connection: SAS joins Cornwall Airport Newquay’s airline portfolio

Scandinavia became Cornwall Airport Newquay’s (CAN) latest continent connection as SAS launched its seasonal service to Copenhagen today. Commencing its twice-weekly operation to the capital city, the Star Alliance member directly links Cornwall’s gateway to the Nordic nation for the first time.

“Our new route to the Danish capital was originally due to start next week but, due to overwhelming demand, SAS not only bought the launch forward a week, the carrier also added more capacity,” explains Al Titterington, Managing Director, Cornwall Airport Newquay. “With 25% more seats on offer than initially planned, we look forward to developing further with our newest airline partner, and building on the instant success of Copenhagen,” adds Titterington.

As SAS becomes the sixth airline to offer scheduled flights from the Airport, the new link with Copenhagen joins CAN’s direct European services to Alicante, Cork, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Faro and Stuttgart this summer. Through generating an additional 2,880 seats from the Airport during the peak season, SAS’ operation enhances travel options to Cornwall as well as opening up a network of over 70 onward destinations in Europe, Asia and North America for Cornish travelers.