RIU Palace Sunny Beach opened in Bulgaria after deadly safety issues at RIU Hotels in the Caribbean

RIU Hotels & Resorts has opened Riu Palace Sunny Beach in Bulgaria a new adults-only resort with all-inclusive service. Located in the Sunny Beach area, it is the chains third hotel in this seaside location and the seventh RIU hotel in Bulgaria.

The property is located on the coast of the Black Sea and it has a private area on the beach with direct access for guests only. Here, customers can enjoy all the amenities offered by RIU hotels, with lounge chairs and umbrellas.

The hotel has 335 fully-equipped rooms with air conditioning, kettle, minibar and excellent views of the sea. They are decorated in an understated style, characterized by shades of sand, white and blue, evoking the natural charm of the hotels location.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of cuisine. There is the main restaurant where you can savor buffet breakfasts, lunches and dinners with live cooking stations, a steak house and two themed restaurants: Krystal, offering fusion cuisine, and Sunrise, a beach bar and restaurant with traditional Mediterranean dishes. In addition, guests can enjoy the café and ice cream parlor, Cappuccino, and the pool bar, Lounge 24, at any time of day.

Riu Palace Sunny Beach opened its doors on 15 June and it will be open for the whole summer season. It is the idyllic destination for a relaxing break by the sea. It has a spa which includes an indoor pool, hydro-massage pool, sauna and steam room, as well as a broad menu of massages and beauty treatments to choose from, in addition to an outdoor pool, a gym and two tennis courts for guests who want to stay in shape during their holiday. The complex has several garden areas and fun activities such as the Riufit fitness programme and a wide variety of daytime and nighttime events planned by our entertainment team, all aimed at making sure our guests fully enjoy this destination and the facilities that the RIU complex offers them.

This excellent location in the Sunny Beach area, which is one of the most interesting destinations on the Bulgarian coast, by one of the regions most beautiful beaches, means guests can enjoy a good range of shops selling traditional products and restaurants around the hotel, as well as iconic places such as Cape Emine or the villages of Zheravna, Sozopo and Nesebar.

RIU Hotels & Resorts has seven hotels in Bulgaria in Obzor, Pravets and Golden Sands, as well as Sunny Beach.

eTN reported about the hotel group recently became a target after deadly safety and security concerns at their properties in Montego Bay Jamaica and in the Dominican Republic.