Seychelles to benefit from Air Mauritius connectivity from Réunion through Mauritius hub

Making the most of her official mission and presence in Reunion, Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Regional Director for Europe, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin and Ms. Bernadette Honore, STB senior Marketing Executive on the island paid a courtesy call to Air Mauritius team based in the city of Saint Denis.

The visit followed the recent confirmation of Air Mauritius serving Seychelles on a twice-weekly basis effective July 2, 2019.

Potential visitors from Réunion, Madagascar, South Africa, Australia and some 18 other destinations served by Air Mauritius would be having access to Seychelles through the Mauritius hub.

The STB team had the immense pleasure of being welcomed at the Air Mauritius office by Mr. Robert Bourquin, Air Mauritius Director in Réunion and his commercial team.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the importance of Air Mauritius operation in Réunion, they further discussed the connection to Seychelles via Mauritius and the commercial effort in progress from the part Réunion Travel Trade professionals to commercialise the route and drive traffic from Réunion to Seychelles.

The STB Team stated the opportunity to have the MK airline and connecting flight as an option to Réunion- Mauritius –Seychelles. Mrs. Willemin stated that it would open the destination to travellers in Réunion and elsewhere to visit Seychelles.

The team added that the new connection would pave the way for combined packages within the region operated by Air Mauritius airline.

The STB team in Réunion will be collaborating with Air Mauritius to push their marketing plan in Réunion to commercialise the route among Réunion travellers.

“Currently, Air Austral is operating the Réunion – Seychelles route on a twice-weekly flights during Réunion holiday seasons and one weekly flight out of Réunion holiday seasons. Seychelles having Air Mauritius positioning additional flights in Réunion -Seychelles route connecting through Mauritius hub will compliment and boost air connectivity,” said Ms. Honore, STB representative on the Reunion market.

Air Mauritius flight will be operating at both Saint Denis and Pierre Fond airports.