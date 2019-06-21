Miami foodies and lovers of all things Caribbean rejoice!

All of the flavours of the Caribbean will be on full display and coming to Miami at Caribbean305. Enjoy the gastronomic delights of over 16 Caribbean nations created by award winning chefs and mixologists. Where else can you island hop across the Caribbean, enjoy an open bar and dance the night away to the hottest Caribbean music? This is the Caribbean event of the year!

• Open Bar featuring tasty Caribbean cocktails made by Hall of Fame mixologists

• Unlimited tapas style dishes made by award winning Caribbean chefs

• Caribbean music and entertainment

• Giveaways to Win a Caribbean Vacation and much more!

Presented by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Caribbean305 is an annual event that highlights the art of Caribbean cooking as it brings together top chefs and bartenders from the region.