Norwegian Cruise Line donates new ship to Boys & Girls Clubs ff Miami-Dade

At a festive, kid-friendly event held today at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club, longtime supporter Norwegian Cruise Line announced that it will donate its yet-to-launch billion-dollar ship, Norwegian Encore, for the non-profit organization’s 13th annual “Wild About Kids” Gala.

Taking place on November 16–17, 2019, the overnight affair will include access to Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature attractions such as the Speedway, its two-level go-kart race track; the Galaxy Pavilion, its more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex; and its open-air laser tag arena, designed as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis. Attendees will also enjoy a variety of first-rate entertainment including a performance of “Kinky Boots,” the Tony Award®-winning musical, which will be the headlining act on Norwegian Encore.

Sponsorships above $50,000 will have access to Norwegian Encore’s specialty restaurants including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Food Republic, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Ocean Blue, Q, Teppanyaki, American Diner and the recently announced Onda by Scarpetta. Sponsorships at $50,000 and below will have access to The Manhattan Room, Savor and Taste, the ship’s complimentary dining rooms. All guests will enjoy open bar throughout the ship.

The “Wild About Kids” Gala is co-chaired by Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart and his wife Allison Stuart, both avid supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. The goal of this year’s event is to double the attendance of last year’s gala and raise over $1.5 million. Every cent of the proceeds raised from sponsorship sales and cruise revenue from this monumental event will fund crucial Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade programs which help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“This year’s ‘Wild About Kids’ Gala is the hottest ticket in town,” said Andy Stuart. “Taking place on our brand new billion-dollar ship which sets sail on her first revenue cruise after this epic Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade fundraising celebration, the gala provides attendees access to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while doing a world of good for thousands of local children. I implore both loyal and first-time Boys & Girls Club supporters to take part in this truly meaningful experience!”