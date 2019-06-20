What Can Make Your Essay Perfect?

Essay writing is an overwhelming task for most students in the contemporary world. Teachers load them with tons of homework alongside doses of long classes in a bid to cover a heavy syllabus. Eventually, students become the most frustrated group of people in academic society.

Regardless of your level or class; you’d have to write an essay at one point in time. As small as it may seem, pupils of elementary and middle schools write articles too.

Beyond the four walls of the educational world, you may even need to write winning essays in the business world, only that it is then called “reports.” So, we all need the learn how to write a good essay.

We have put together simple tips and tricks that will change your essay writing story from boring to inspiring. With the following step-by-step guide, you can confidently write a top-notch essay:

Find Out What Kind of Essay You Want to Write

This is the most crucial step in writing an essay. This is where you ensure you get a full understanding of the essay question and determine its structure. It is essential to decide on which category, your essay falls; a Narrative, Descriptive, Persuasive, Comparative, or Expository kind of article.

Also, an essay can be clearly written and thought out, but still results in a low-quality work if it doesn’t address the prompt provided. Try to Breakdown the prompt into two parts:

The Direct Questions: Ask yourself questions like “What is the essay topic, what research do I need to do to understand the topic fully, and how long does the essay need to be?”

The Indirect Questions: At this point, you consider whether the prompt is asking for your opinion, the opinion of trusted scholarly sources, or purely facts?

Answering these questions would help you pick your topic and construct your essay easily.

Do Research

This involves surfing the net or looking into the library for credible and relevant materials that you can use in the process of developing your essay. Try not to spend too much time researching; get the suitable materials and go on. For instance, if you are writing on the racial-related matters and you want to use ideas from Wes Moore’s book, you don’t have to read the whole text as you can get the other Wes Moore summary for free on reliable platforms. The Wes Moore summary is just an easy and fast way to grasp the author’s idea about the book. Once you have the right materials, you can then go on to the next stage.

Choose A Topic

If you have been assigned a topic, then you’re quite lucky. All you need to do is determine whether you want to produce a general overview of the subject matter or go specific. But if you were given free rein on what to write, then there’s a little more work for you. This opportunity, however, gives you the advantage to choose a relevant subject that you find interesting.

First, write down everything that comes to mind about the kind of essay you’re looking to produce. Narrow these ideas into a smaller list. You can now look through and pick the best based on your interest, preference, the available time, and resources.

Create A Thesis

Your thesis is essentially a statement that exposes a reader to the point of your essay. Make sure your thesis statement is concise yet incorporates all the primary points you’d like to address in your paper. While writing, refer to your thesis statement from time to time so that you don’t lose the main points.

Create An Outline

Organising your thought is another critical thing you should know while learning how to write a good essay. It is simply putting down what’s already in your mind into a few organised lines. This enables you to link your ideas better. This structure is more like a foundation for you and hence it’s important.

Your essay outline could be as simple as the Introduction-Body-Conclusion style, and it could be that which has all the subtopics – about 4-5 lines – you wish to address in your essay.

Start Writing

Now that you have an outline, it is time to get to pick up the pen. Write from the framework itself; start adding flesh to your already built skeleton.

Some schools of thought advise against starting with the introduction because you might get stuck right before you even go deep into the writing process. No doubts, it happens with some students. So, they are advised to create the first part later. However, some people flow well right from the introduction to the last word in the concluding section. Stick to what works best for you.

Edit Your Writing

Writing the conclusion is not the end of your writing process. No, you have to go back, read in between the lines, add finishing touches where necessary and read again. You might also run your article through an essay checker for grammar errors and plagiarism issues.