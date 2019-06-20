FOOTER
Hawaii Tourism Authority seeks proposals for Asia marketing services

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the state’s tourism agency, has issued requests for proposals (RFP) for inbound destination marketing management services regarding each of the following major market areas: Korea, China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

HTA is seeking a contractor for each market and will select the company determined to be the most qualified and capable of providing a full range of comprehensive marketing services for the Hawaiian Islands.

The new contracts under these RFPs will have a start date of January 1, 2020 and replace current contracts for Korea, China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, which are scheduled to end this year.

The RFPs are available for download at HTA website. Timelines and deadlines for each market are noted in the respective RFPs and may be amended as necessary.

Author: Chief Assignment Editor

Chief Assignment Duty Editor based in Honolulu

