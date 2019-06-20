Russian Domodedovo Airport sets up breathalyzer turnstiles to test employees

Employees of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport will be now be checked for intoxication using a special contactless frame with a built-in breathalyzer.

The framed turnstiles were set up at the airfield checkpoint. Now all employees in the controlled area of ​​the airport will begin to undergo a daily mandatory intoxication inspection.

To pass a rapid test, employees need to exhale towards the frame, after which the system will independently analyze the level (if any) of intoxication and show the result. If the worker fails the test, the turnstile will not open.

The press service of Domodedovo Airport announced that new equipment will allow to speed-up and automate the process of medical monitoring of the airport staff.