South African Airways honored at 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards

South African Airways (SAA), the national carrier of South Africa, was honored with the “Best Airline Staff in Africa” award by world renowned aviation experts Skytrax. This award recognizes service excellence across the entire spectrum of front-line customer service touch points and includes staff service for both airport and on-board experiences. Customer satisfaction scoring evaluates all aspects of staff service efficiency, friendliness and service hospitality, staff language skills, and overall quality consistency for the airline’s staff. It is the seventh time South African Airways has received the “Best Airline Staff in Africa” award, reaffirming its vision to be the leading airline on the African continent.

In addition to the prestigious “Best Airline Staff in Africa” award, SAA also received a number of other Skytrax awards for 2019:

• Best Cabin Crew in Africa

• Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa

• Best Business Class Lounge in Africa

At the awards event, Mr. Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said that this is “a major recognition for the thousands of SAA front-line staff who are responsible for serving customers. Achieving this top ranked consistency is not an easy task in the airline business, and it is a great accolade for SAA to have achieved this major recognition from customers.”

Todd Neuman, executive vice president- North America for South African Airways said, “We are very proud to once again have earned the honor of being named the “Best Airline Staff in Africa” by Skytrax. This recognition validates South African Airways’ commitment to providing our customers with the very best in African hospitality.”

Skytrax World Airline Awards are often referred to as the “the Oscars of the airline industry.” The awards are based on a consumer satisfaction survey conducted each year by Skytrax, giving travelers an opportunity to rate their experiences in the air and on the ground with over 200 airlines worldwide and ultimately serve as a global benchmark of airline excellence.