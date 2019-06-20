Swoop marks a year in the skies

Swoop is Canada’s low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean

Today marks a year of low-cost flying for Swoop and its travellers. Since June 20, 2018, the ultra-low-cost airline grew from five to sixteen destinations, spanning four countries including the U.S., Jamaica and Mexico. As part of its 2019 summer schedule, the airline also recently expanded its domestic network to include London, ON and Kelowna, BC.

“With 365 days of flying and over one million travellers flown, we are proud to be Canada’s preferred ultra-low-cost airline, enabling dreams, reunions and providing the pleasure of ultra-low-cost travel to both new and repeat travellers,” said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. “Our travellers’ stories speak for themselves and we have so many reasons to be thankful for their trust and support. We can’t wait to see what year two brings.”

As part of the birthday celebration, Swoop today also released a video that features stories from Swoop travellers sharing the opportunities that ultra-low-cost travel has made possible this past year.

Since its first flight, Swoop has welcomed more than one million travellers onboard, proving that Canadians were waiting for a more affordable air travel option and that Swoop’s value proposition has resonated with its travellers.