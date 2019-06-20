United Airlines adds nonstop flights, more seats for college football season

United Airlines today unveiled its 2019 college football flying schedule adding around 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game destinations and for the first time, United has added several point-to-point flights enabling fans to fly nonstop from one college town to another. Tickets are now available for purchase.

“Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “It’s exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time.”

New round-trip point-to-point flights

Game Day Game Point-to-Point Arrive Return Aircraft

Aug. 31 Auburn University vs.

University of Oregon at

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas EUG – DFW

Aug. 30 Sept. 2 737-900

Sept. 7 Louisiana State University at

University of Texas – Austin BTR – AUS Sept. 6 Sept. 8 737-900

Sept. 14 University of Alabama at

University of South Carolina BHM – CAE Sept. 13 Sept. 15 ERJ

Sept. 21 University of Notre Dame at

University of Georgia SBN – ATL Sept. 20 Sept. 22 E175

Sept. 28 Ohio State University at

University of Nebraska – Lincoln CMH – LNK Sept. 27 Sept. 29 E175

Oct. 12 University of Alabama at

Texas A&M University BHM – CLL Oct. 11 Oct. 13 737-900

Oct. 12 University of Southern California at

University of Notre Dame LAX – SBN Oct. 11 Oct. 13 737-900

Oct. 26 University of Wisconsin at

Ohio State University MSN – CMH Oct. 25 Oct. 27 737-900

Nov. 9 University of Notre Dame at

Duke University SBN – RDU Nov. 8 Nov. 10 E175