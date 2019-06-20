United Airlines adds nonstop flights, more seats for college football season
United Airlines today unveiled its 2019 college football flying schedule adding around 10,000 seats between its hubs and popular game destinations and for the first time, United has added several point-to-point flights enabling fans to fly nonstop from one college town to another. Tickets are now available for purchase.
“Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “It’s exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time.”
New round-trip point-to-point flights
Game Day Game Point-to-Point Arrive Return Aircraft
Aug. 31 Auburn University vs.
University of Oregon at
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas EUG – DFW
Aug. 30 Sept. 2 737-900
Sept. 7 Louisiana State University at
University of Texas – Austin BTR – AUS Sept. 6 Sept. 8 737-900
Sept. 14 University of Alabama at
University of South Carolina BHM – CAE Sept. 13 Sept. 15 ERJ
Sept. 21 University of Notre Dame at
University of Georgia SBN – ATL Sept. 20 Sept. 22 E175
Sept. 28 Ohio State University at
University of Nebraska – Lincoln CMH – LNK Sept. 27 Sept. 29 E175
Oct. 12 University of Alabama at
Texas A&M University BHM – CLL Oct. 11 Oct. 13 737-900
Oct. 12 University of Southern California at
University of Notre Dame LAX – SBN Oct. 11 Oct. 13 737-900
Oct. 26 University of Wisconsin at
Ohio State University MSN – CMH Oct. 25 Oct. 27 737-900
Nov. 9 University of Notre Dame at
Duke University SBN – RDU Nov. 8 Nov. 10 E175