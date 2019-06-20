Abu Dhabi concludes its North American Tourism Roadshow

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has concluded its North American Roadshow this week, during which it engaged with more than 245 travel advisors and tour operators across seven stops in major US and Canadian cities.

Reinforcing its commitment to highlight the United Arab Emirates as a world-class tourism destination, the roadshow was the second time that DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with Dubai to promote the region in the U.S. The tour was joined by some of Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s most important tourism stakeholders, including Emirates airline, Emirates Vacations, Expo 2020 Dubai, Qasr Al Sarab and Orient Tours. While in Canada, DCT Abu Dhabi’s roadshow stakeholders included Etihad Airways, Expo 2020 Dubai and Orient Tours.

DCT Abu Dhabi met with an exclusive group of travel advisors and tour operators in the following cities throughout North America:

• June 10: Houston, Texas

• June 11: Los Angeles

• June 12: Chicago, Illinois

• June 13: Washington, D.C.

• June 14: New York City

• June 17: Montreal

• June 18: Toronto

Abu Dhabi’s roadshow followed a record first quarter in 2019, as the UAE capital experienced an unprecedented double-digit rise in hospitality sector revenues. The roadshow events highlighted the destination’s ever-expanding roster of attractions that have garnered this substantial boost in tourism numbers. Travel trade partners had the opportunity to experience a taste of Abu Dhabi’s legendary hospitality while finding out all the latest news from the destination, including the recent opening of Qasr al Watan, a new cultural landmark and architectural marvel; the new Abu Dhabi Calendar, DCT Abu Dhabi’s recently revamped events website; new hotels in the destination including Abu Dhabi Edition, Jumeirah Saadiyat, Saadiyat Rotana and Jumeirah Al Wathba; a recap of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi, the largest humanitarian event of 2019; and the destination’s new innovative and strategic tourism initiatives.