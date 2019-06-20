Air Canada tips for summer travel season

Customers who have used a travel agent to book their flights should ensure the agent has provided the airline with the customer’s direct contact information. Air Canada offers customers a variety of convenient ways to check-in, including on-line, through mobile devices and at airports using kiosks, and each mode now makes providing contact information mandatory to complete the check-in process.

Summer Travel

Today will be our busiest first day of summer ever, with 165,000 customers set to take off to destinations around the world. To make each customer’s journey as smooth as possible, Air Canada offers the following helpful tips so you can spend more time enjoying your vacation.

1. Save time. Check-in 24 hours in advance.

Check-in online at aircanada.com, mobile.aircanada.ca or via the Air Canada app (be sure to download the app for iOS or Android). You can also select/change your seat, select the number of checked baggage and pay any baggage fees in advance.

Customers must provide contact information (email or mobile number) when checking-in (mobile‎/kiosk/web) so that we can contact you in case of travel disruptions. If you’ve booked with a travel agent, please ensure they’ve included your contact information on your booking.

Travelling with kids under six? We’re here to help. Look for Family Check-in signage at select airports ( Toronto , Montreal and Vancouver ); Kids under age 6 and their family board early, before general boarding. This means extra time to store belongings and settle in; Once you have booked your tickets, contact us and we will assign seats for you and your kids under the age of 12 that are close together.



2. Is your flight on time?

You can stay informed of flight status for all Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flights by signing up for Flight Notifications or calling the toll-free Air Canada flight status line at 1-888-422-7533; TTY (Hearing Impaired): 1-800-361-8071.

We also post a Daily Travel Outlook that lists possible flight disruptions due to forecasted weather or other events and provides a link to a self-service rebooking tool.

3. Arrive early.

Arrive early at the airport to be at the gate on time and avoid congestion that may occur during peak periods. If you are travelling to the US, please arrive 3 hours prior to departure to clear customs as well.

4. Review baggage rules.

Check size and weight allowances when packing. Consider bringing a bag that will fit under the seat in front of you as space in the overhead bins is limited. We also strongly recommend checking any bags that do not fit into our sizers to make the boarding process more efficient and prevent delays.

Put all valuables, including electronics, documentation, medication, car keys, money and jewelry, in carry-on bags and not in checked bags.

Bag Tags – Place identification INSIDE bags as well as on the outside, as external baggage name tags sometimes become detached.

Gifts – when travelling with gifts in your carry-on, remember to keep them unwrapped to facilitate security inspection.

5. Check your documentation. Avoid unnecessary surprises before your vacation takes off. Ensure that all your travel documents are valid and are not damaged.

Travel within Canada

Customers must present a valid government-issued photo identification that includes date of birth and gender for all passengers 18 years of age and older.

Travel from Canada to an international destination

A valid passport, signed, with an expiration that meets the requirement of the destination country in required. Some countries require passports to be valid for at least 6 months or more before allowing a traveler to enter the country.

Visas may be needed to enter the country of destination and/or when connecting via certain countries. Check IATA Travel Centre search tool for country-specific passport, visa and health entry requirements. When using a third-party website or travel agent, take the extra step of verifying the requirements of your destination country.

Travel to Canada from an international destination

Canadian citizens

A Canadian passport for travel to Canada .

. Dual nationals may no longer use a non-Canadian passport to arrive in Canada .

Friends and family from outside Canada

A reminder to visiting friends and family from outside Canada that the Government of Canada requires an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) that must be obtained prior to travel.

Parents travelling with children

If passports are required, all children must have their own passport. Remember that parents/legal guardians MUST NOT sign their child’s Canadian passport, as doing so invalidates it.

6. Seamless travel to the U.S. Here’s how.

Travelling to the U.S.

Air Canada customers flying to the U.S. (from or via Canada ) will clear U.S. Customs at Canadian airports before their flight. Our operations at all three primary Canadian hubs, Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL) and Vancouver (YVR) are all under one roof with no terminal transfers, meaning connections are easy, comfortable and seamless.

Travelling from the U.S.