New Mango Hotel opened in Haridwar

The 46 key hotel in Haridwar is located just four minutes away from the famous ghat on the banks of the Ganges, Har Ki Pauri. Mango Hotels – Haridwar features Kalpavrixa Vegetarian, which is a pure vegetarian restaurant, two aesthetic banquet halls suited for gatherings, meetings and corporate events, a conference room and a swimming pool.

The hotel features rooms under two categories: Mango Classic and Mango Club. The rooms are spacious and well-furnished, and come with modern amenities like air conditioning, study table, wardrobe, telephone, smart TV, brewing station, safe locker, luggage rack and ensuite bathrooms. The Mango Club rooms are luxurious, with ample relaxation space in the rooms and bath tubs in the ensuite bathrooms.

The in-house restaurant, Kalpavrixa Vegetarian, provides a wholesome approach to vegetarian dining, with options ranging from Indian, Oriental and Continental cuisine. The 52-cover restaurant is designed in a fresh style, with textures, patterns and a combination of subtle and bold colours.

Other facilities include Mango.banquets, the 3,800 sq.ft. banquet hall, which can comfortably accommodate 350+ guests. The conference hall, Mango.conference, measures 600 sq.ft., and can host meetings, events, and gatherings for up to 50 guests. Mango Hotels – Haridwar also features a plunge pool.

Prashanth Aroor, CEO, IHPL, said, “Haridwar is the perfect Tier 3 city. The ghats, SIDCUL, a fine industrial cluster and the highway that passes through to the Char Dhams ensure that Haridwar sees a lot of quality traffic with ARRs well over comparable sized cities. Mango Hotels – Haridwar is located on the highway, at walking distance to the Har Ki Pauri and the Maha Shiv Ji statue, with quick access to both SIDCUL, the old city and the airport at Jolly Grant, making it convenient for travelers of all segments. With large banquet halls, a conference hall, a plunge pool and Kalpavrixa, our vegetarian experiential restaurant, Mango Hotels – Haridwar will engage equally with the local community of the city and cater to their needs. In this quarter, we will launch hotels in Manipal, Agra, Gurugram, Udaipur, Dwarka. IntelliStay Hotels is on track for 40 operating hotels in India by March, 2020.”

Rajeev Bansal, Founder and MD of Indian Herbal Corp. (IHC), who own the hotel, said, “We are thrilled to partner with IntelliStay Hotels and their Mango Hotels Brand for our fine hotel in Haridwar. They didn’t just propose a win-win contract, they also helped tremendously in the finishing of the hotel. We will shortly expand our relationship with IntelliStay Hotels to launch a 183 keys wellness resort nearby and hotels in other cities like Rishikesh, Dehradun and Mussoorie, Jim Corbett, other pilgrim locations like Shirdi and prime leisure markets.”