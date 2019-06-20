Aeroflot destinations for summer 2019

Aeroflot is is the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation. The airline joined SkyTeam in April 2006, becoming the 10th member of the alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.

This summer Aeroflot has launched new flights to more destinations in Russiaand abroad. From June 1, Aeroflot is operating five weekly flights from Moscow to Marseille, France’s second largest city and a renowned cultural and historical centre. Another destination in the Mediterranean that was added to Aeroflot’s route network is Palma de Mallorca – Aeroflot is now operating four weekly flights to the largest city of the Balearic Islands.

In addition, to support the further development of services in Asia, Aeroflot increased flight frequencies between Moscow and Seoul – from June 1, Aeroflot doubled the number of flights to the capital of South Korea. Aeroflot’s offering in the Asian market is further supported by a codesharing agreement that has been signed with Vietnam Airlines. The codesharing on both domestic and international routes began last week and aims to offer customers enhanced connectivity and seamless connections between destinations in Russia and Vietnam.

Boosting Russian citizens’ mobility remains one of Aeroflot’s key priorities. In accordance with the plan to increase the number of interregional flights that bypass Moscow, this summer Aeroflot has launched new direct flights between major cities in the south of Russia – Volgograd and Sochi, Krasnodar and Simferopol. Flights between these cities will operate on a daily basis.

Aeroflot is continuously expanding its route network and increasing flight frequencies to popular destinations. This summer Aeroflot will fly to 159 destinations in 54 countries, including 58 destinations in Russia.