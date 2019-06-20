Lufthansa flies from Munich to Tallinn and Newcastle

Lufthansa will be flying towards two new European destinations this winter. Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, will be offered from Munich for the first time, starting on 4 November 2019. Newcastle in northeastern England will follow on 3 February 2020. Both destinations will be served by an Airbus A319.

“With the new destinations, we are continuously expanding our route network within Europe. We are offering our customers two additional interesting destinations for business travelers that also offer tourist highlights,” says Wilken Bormann, CEO Hub Munich.

Tallinn, for example, features an impressive medieval old town: its historic center has been a UNESCO cultural heritage site since 1997. The capital of Estonia is considered one of the most beautiful medieval capitals of the Baltic and is the cultural center of the country. But Tallinn is also the economically strongest city in Estonia. Among other things, it is home to the largest banking sector in the Baltic states. Lufthansa will be flying to Estonia’s capital every Monday, Thursday and Saturday as of November 4.

Newcastle upon Tyne is a significant industrial and transportation center in northeastern England. The city is also considered a stronghold of art and science. Newcastle is the ideal starting point for visits to a variety of national parks and for round trips through northern England. One special attraction is Alnwick Castle, which served as a location for a number of Harry Potter films. As of 3 February 2020, air travelers will be able to reach the English metropolis non-stop from Munich every day but Saturday.