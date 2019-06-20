The Alex: New hotel opens on the Athens Riviera

Santikos Collection opened ‘The Alex’, their brand-NEW property for 2019 today, in the bustling port city of Piraeus on the Athens Riviera, just 15 minutes from the city center.

Perched on Kastella’s Hill, the hotel overlooks the little harbour of Microlimano, lined with fishing boats, yachts and a host of bars and restaurants including the Michelin-starred Varoulko. Piraeus is one of the oldest parts of Attica and is currently going through a revival and surge in popularity. Back in the day, it was a favorite spot for people like Onassis, Kallas, Niarchos, and Kennedy and the dream of late shipping magnate Aristotelis Onassis was to create ‘Monte Kastella’ an international business & tourism centre, is finally becoming a reality. The area was also the inspiration for some of the most famous Greek artists including Tsarouchis, Eggonopoulos, Grammatopoulos & Fasianos.

‘The Alex’ is the Santikos Collection’s first city hotel and fifth property within the portfolio, joining Marpunta Resort on the island of Alonnisos, Santikos Mansion in the Pelion region and the Aegean Suites & Princess, both located on Skiathos.

Katerina Santikou, Business Development Director for the Santikos Collection comments ‘we’re hugely excited that our first city hotel is opening today. Location is everything and we’ve found the perfect spot with 180-degree views of the Athens Coast. We’re are thrilled that our vision of creating a simple, minimalist yet luxurious, laid-back space that will attract a young professional, local and international audience has become a reality. The communal spaces are lively and vibrant, and visitors can choose between cultural day trips to Athens or islands such as Hydra & Spetses’.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) is just 10 minutes from the hotel. The first of its kind, the $861m SNFCC was completed in 2016 and is a world-class cultural, educational and recreational urban complex. Located in the Stavros Niarchos Park, it includes new facilities for the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera and is one of the world’s most sustainable building complexes of its size.

Getting into the centre of Athens for the day to visit the Acropolis and the National Museum of Contemporary Art and is quick and easy, and from Piraeus, it’s also just as easy to head out and visit nearby islands such as Spetsis and Hydra, just 1hr by hydrofoil.