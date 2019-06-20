IMEX America: Smart Monday kicks off with Ted Talk speaker

IMEX America, the largest meetings industry trade show in the U.S., will be bigger than ever, September 10 – 12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at The Venetian® | The Palazzo® in Las Vegas. IMEX America will bring together around 3,500 suppliers and 4,000 qualified buyers to plan and book everything from high-level incentives to huge association conventions as well as to make important new contacts, strengthen existing relationships and seal critical deals.

What’s new

So far, 21 new exhibitors have already signed up this year including Tourism Trinidad, Visit Spokane, Visit San Antonio, Destination Cleveland and Rocco Forte Hotels. To date, more than 30 current exhibitors have expanded their presence at the show, including Live National Special Events, Hilton Head Island Visitor & Convention Bureau, Discover Palm Beaches, Utah and the Canadian Tourism Commission.

His keynote breaks down resistance to limitations by recognizing their role in driving – not stifling – creativity. More news on all keynotes will be announced by MPI in July.

Hansen’s keynote is part of more than 180 education events over the entire show designed for meetings and events industry professionals at all levels – both buyers and exhibitors. The learning opportunities – deep dives, one to one sessions and hot topic tables – provide fresh thinking on how to make meetings more engaging, embrace new ways of thinking, consider the big issues, and explore innovation and creativity.

Jessica Pettitt, who combines stand-up comedy with diversity training at Good Enough Now, will lead a discussion “Inclusion: beyond the law for meeting professionals,” to learn how to keep attendees feeling safe and welcomes. It also includes how to implement elements to foster inclusive environments. Lynn Wellish, an award-winning hospitality industry trainer and speaker, will discuss how to put lead generation in your comfort zone by offering tips and tricks to overcome sales call reluctance.

Inspiring imagination

The show is especially important as a source for new ideas and for unleashing attendees imagination, which ties to the Talking Point for this year’s show. The IMEX Group is championing imagination through encouraging meeting and event professionals to consider how they can collaborate with other organizations and the benefits this can bring. Through its Talking Point, IMEX celebrates diversity and also focuses on best practice in event sustainability, including offering education sessions designed to encourage exhibitors and buyers to reduce the environmental impact of their show participation. EventMB, an online resource for event professionals, will present research on imagination in events.

“We’re working to bring the power of imagination to everything we’re doing at IMEX America,” said Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “Absolutely everything – and everyone – is connected or capable of becoming connected and the driving force behind all the positive changes we’re witnessing is the power of the human imagination – a uniquely human quality. So, we’re exploring and celebrating this aspect of being human – one that we frequently take for granted. Think of it as a human superpower; our instinct to ask, without judgment or limitation, ‘What if…’”

IMEX America takes place September 10 – 12, 2019, with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on September 9. Registration for the show is free of charge and open to all who work in the meetings, events and incentive travel industry.