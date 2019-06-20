Qatar Executive expands its fleet with two state-of-the-art Gulfstream jets

Qatar Executive is pleased to confirm delivery of two new state-of-the-art Gulfstream jets providing even more passengers with a luxurious, unique and refined flying experience.

The private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group added one G650ER and one G500 aircraft to its fleet earlier this month, bringing the total number of Qatar Executive aircraft up to 18.

Executive Vice President of Qatar Executive, Mr. Ettore Rodaro, said: “These truly advanced jets enable us to offer an unparalleled flying experience to our global clientele, who I am sure will be thrilled when flying on board these aircrafts.

“We are proud of the strong relationship we have with the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and we look forward to receiving further jets from them in the future.”

The G650ER is the fastest ultra-long-range business jet in the world and is one of the most coveted aircraft among the global travelling elite due to its phenomenal range capabilities, industry-leading cabin technology and unparalleled passenger comfort. The Qatar Executive G650ER aircraft can fly at a faster speed for longer distances than any other jet of its kind, with its incredible 7,500 nautical mile range.

As the world’s largest owner-operator of the G650ER, Qatar Executive offers passengers a luxurious fitted bed for those wishing to sleep comfortably whilst travelling on board the aircraft, with Bluetooth headphones and a private monitor, in addition to a cabin divider that can be closed offering passengers ultimate privacy.

The G500 jet is also one of the fastest and most advanced aircraft types in the Qatar Executive fleet. The state-of-the-art jet sets a new industry benchmark by offering one of the quietest cabins, as well as having the best cabin altitude pressure for superior passenger comfort.

The G500 is powered by next generation Pratt & Whitney Canada PW800 engines, optimized for high-altitude, fast and long-range jets. In addition to being one of the quietest and most efficient jets in the industry, the aircraft’s remarkable range makes it capable of travelling non-stop from Istanbul to Cape Town; Los Angeles to London; and San Francisco to Tokyo. The cabin contains the most advanced technology including satellite communications, high-speed internet, the Oryx One entertainment system, wireless local area network (LAN) and Gulfstream’s Cabin Management System, which allows passengers to use their own personal electronic devices to control audio, video, lighting, temperature, window shades and other cabin functions.

Qatar Executive currently operates a fleet of 18 state-of-the-art private jets, including six Gulfstream G650ERs, four Gulfstream G500s, three Bombardier Challenger 605s, four Global 5000s and one Global XRS. In 2019, Qatar Executive is set to receive additional G500s and G650ER.