How Centara elevates evenings in Bangkok to the highest level?

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is giving its guests, international visitors, local residents and event planners the chance to experience the highest levels of style and sophistication at CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky, the breath-taking rooftop venue at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, its flagship five-star hotel in the heart of Bangkok.

Perched on the 59th floor of this landmark hotel, beneath its trademark illuminated arch, CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky is one of world’s best and highest Champagne bars. In this sensational alfresco setting, patrons can unwind and soak up spectacular 360-degree views of Bangkok’s glittering skyline whilst enjoying the finest wines, champagnes, cocktails and indulgent cuisine.

CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky is now the exclusive Thai seller of Mumm No.6 Champagne, the brand new label from G.H. Mumm, one of France’s most prestigious champagne producers. Left to mature in French cellars for 72 months, Mumm No.6 is an exquisite champagne that balances freshness and depth. This recent addition extends a highly successful partnership; CRU is also the only location in Thailand where guests can savour Pink Mumm No.1 Champagne – part of the Victory collection, which was inspired by the passion of Formula 1 racing.

Ideal for after-work drinks, pre-dinner aperitifs or chic evenings out, CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky presents a selection of signature Champagne cocktails. These include the Bangkok Bellini, a Thai-inspired take on the Venetian classic which blends Champagne with Absolut Mandarin vodka, mango, vanilla and fresh ginger, and La Vie En Rose, which embraces the classic combination of strawberries and champagne. Many other classic and creative cocktails are available, all prepared with flair and presented in highly-Instagrammable ways.

The menu at CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky is no less impressive, with a choice of light dishes that showcase the finest ingredients from around the world. Discover fresh oysters, premium Russian caviar, Japanese Kobe beef, luxurious lobster, French foie gras and more, all prepared in innovative ways by Centara’s culinary experts. These are the perfect dishes to savour whilst connecting with your friends and family and gazing out over the stunning skyline.

Guests seeking a more immersive gastronomic experience can combine their evening at CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky with dinner at Red Sky, the adjoining rooftop restaurant. Overseen by Christian Ham, a French chef with more than 20 years’ experience in leading restaurants including L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon in Hong Kong, this dramatic dining destination promises exceptional European cuisine using the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients.

Both Red Sky and CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky also host regular high-profile events, as part of Centara’s commitment to promoting the culinary arts. So whether you’re seeking a special occasion or simply planning to treat your loved one to a memorable evening, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok will elevate every experience.

CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky is open daily from 17:00 to 01:00 hrs. To discover more, please visit champagnecru.com. Alternatively, for further information about Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok, please CLICK HERE.

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 70 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, China, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands -Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to double its size with additional properties in Thailand and new international markets, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

