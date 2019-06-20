Why Vietnam is looking for Moroccan visitors and vice versa

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani said at a reception for Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission or Information and Education, that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Morocco is a special and close relationship, which was fostered during the past struggles for national liberation of the two countries.

PM Othmani pointed out that the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment and culture has yet to match the good political ties between the two countries as well as their potential. He wants to enhance this cooperation with Vietnam in various spheres and is making every effort to promote relations between the two governments.

The Prime Minister suggested that Vietnam and Morocco promptly implement signed cooperation agreements, step up political consultations and all-level delegation exchanges, and continue building mechanisms to create favorable conditions for stronger partnerships between their businesses.

Vo Van Thuong reiterated the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of expanding its friendship and cooperation with all countries for peace and development in the region and the world while maintaining and developing relations with traditional friends, including Morocco, describing the country as one of Vietnam’s prioritized partners in North Africa. He also thanked the Moroccan PM and Government for their support of Vietnam’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.

Thuong said that Vietnam is willing to work as a bridge to help Morocco expand its relations with other Southeast Asian nations, especially in the context that Vietnam will take over the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020. He expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with Morocco in all areas, specifically tourism, culture, clean energy, and agriculture.

While in Morocco, Thuong met with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki, during which he said the increased exchanges of high-ranking parliamentary delegations would help to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the future. He called on the Moroccan legislator to supervise and create favorable conditions for the implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two governments. In reply, Malki said the House of Representatives will join hands with the Moroccan Government to devise a mechanism monitoring cooperation activities between the two countries, while intensifying exchanges with the Vietnam-Morocco Friendship Parliamentarians Group.

Thuong conveyed to the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan an invitation to the Speaker to pay an official visit to Vietnam. At the reception, he invited PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to soon pay an official visit to Vietnam as well. During a meeting with Moroccan Minister of Culture and Communications Mohamed Laarej, he suggested the two countries beef up bilateral collaboration in different realms, especially tourism, cinematography, press, literature and arts.

On June 17, Thuong had separate meetings with the President of the Casablanca-Settat Regional Council and the Governor of Casablanca. Then on June 14, he held talks with leaders of four parties in the Moroccan coalition government, who said they want to consolidate and enhance cooperation with the CPV, especially in Party building and theoretical research.

Thuong called on Vietnam to help Morocco boost ties with other Southeast Asian nations, saying Morocco hopes to soon become an observer of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. Both sides agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations and maintain the sharing of information and experience, cultural exchanges between youth and women organizations, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both governments agreed to organize cultural weeks in each country to increase mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Moroccan people.