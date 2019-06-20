UNWTO Deputy Secretary General Sanclemente leaves: Gustavo Santo from Argentina next?

There will be a farewell cocktail tonight at UNWTO Madrid to say farewell to the UNWTO Deputy Secretary-General Mr. Jaime Alberto Cabal Sanclemente of Colombia. He was appointed Deputy Secretary–General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in June 2018 and decided to leave the organization after just one year. The official version is, Mr. Sancelmente will go into the private tourism industry.

It’s not clear who will be his successor willing to work with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, but according to well-informed sources, the Hon. Gustavo Santos, Minister of Tourism for Argentina is a good possibility. Prior to becoming a minister in 2015 he was a professor of Literature at the National University of Córdoba

He began his work in public activity as Director of Youth in his province.

He was a member of the directory of Improtur, general secretary of the Federal Council of Tourism and member of the Scientific Committee of the UNWTO.

According to sources the Minister only speaks Spanish.

The Minister of Tourism of Argentina Gustavo Santos, last year was the Chair of the UNWTO Executive Council. He said that “innovation and tourism are allies in generating life opportunities for our people and creating employment. This reaffirms our commitment and responsibility towards this sector, which will lead human development in the years to come.”

In December the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) provided its support at the inauguration in Argentina of the first specialized hub for tourism in the Americas – Unidigital.