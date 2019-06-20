Your airplane was inspected by Drone #167

Air New Zealand (Air NZ) is working to use drones to inspect its airplanes for exterior damage. A trial is set to take place at Changi Airport in Singapore, where the airline’s aircraft undergo heavy maintenance checks.

A drone will take pictures of the outside of the plane, which are then processed using software with smart algorithms to detect and classify issues that can then be reviewed if necessary.

Air NZ Chief Ground Operations Officer, Carrie Hurihanganui, said the airline is committed to exploring new and innovative ways of operating, including in the aircraft engineering space. It has teamed up with ST Engineering to develop an unmanned drone system, called DroScan.

“Using a drone to inspect our aircraft will save time, taking around one to two hours, compared to up to six – depending on aircraft type – which means repairs can start sooner if needed, and our aircraft will be able to get back in the air more quickly,” Hurihanganui said.

“We’ve trialed using DroScan on a number of our aircraft undergoing maintenance inspections in Singapore now and believe using a drone will also help improve inspection quality. In [the] future, there may be an opportunity to use the device in New Zealand, for example, to conduct ad-hoc inspections after lightning strikes.”

Deputy President of ST Engineering’s Aerospace sector, Jeffrey Lam, said incorporating new technology will enhance the way aircraft get serviced. “We believe solutions such as DroScan will drive great value for the aviation industry given the huge emphasis it places on safety and efficiency, and we look forward to using it to great effects after we have completed the trials successfully with Air New Zealand.”

The companies are also collaborating to create 3D replacement parts.