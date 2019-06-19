Indian Trump worshipper sets up Trump shrine, buys ‘expensive’ POTUS statue

An Indian villager, who gained international notoriety for his daily worship of a photo of Donald Trump, had recently made a serious upgrade to his Trump shrine – an “expensive” statue of the President of the United States of America.



“I spent around 2,000 US dollars on the statue. I built it on my own money. I asked my parents and told them that I like Trump very much and conveyed my wish of installing the Trump statue on his birthday. I told them even if I die I want to die as a Trump fan. My parents then agreed to support me,” 31-year-old Bussa Krishna said.



Although Krishna says some people have questioned his mental health after the video of his shrine in Konney Village in the Indian state of Telangana went viral, he remains unfazed: “In this world anybody can like anyone. I love and like only Trump.”



The reaction from global netizens has so far been pretty uniformed.

“He’s trying to get a visa quickest way possible,” writes one.

“No way! 2000 dollars!?! That is the visa AND the plane ticket,” agrees another.

“Obviously he hasn’t seen Putin on the horse,” quips a Russian tweeter.