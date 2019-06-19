Air Seychelles and Seychelles Tourism join hands in South Africa

Air Seychelles together with the support of the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) have participated in the 17th edition of South Africa’s most trusted and well-loved wedding exhibition, “The Wedding Expo.”

The two day event held at the Carnival City Sun Park in Johannesburg last week provided exhibitors the marketing platform to expose their brand and product to customers looking for ideas about the best suppliers and destinations to host their wedding. Attended by over 30,000 visitors and nearly 500 exhibitors, the fair also provided exhibitors the opportunity to widen their reach within Johannesburg by making extensive use of The Wedding Expo social media platforms, digital newsletter including features in the top bridal and wedding inspirations magazine distributed nationally. In addition to promoting Air Seychelles products, services and connections to the Seychelles, visitors had the chance to learn more about the various options plus packages Seychelles has for those planning their weddings and honeymoon at an exclusive destination.

Charles Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Seychelles said: “The South African continues to drive big demand for Seychelles, especially for the honeymoon market. Joining the Seychelles Tourism Board at the exhibition was a great opportunity to promote the newly introduced daily frequency between the Seychelles and Johannesburg in addition to reaffirming our commitment to the South African market.”

Lena Hoareau, Director for South Africa for STB added: “Honeymoon is a growing segment for the South African market and there is always immense interest in Seychelles as the ideal romantic destination. It is actually the dream of every couple to tie the knot or go on honeymoon in the Seychelles. We work very closely with the tour operators to promote this particular niche and they offer several attractive packages throughout the year, to entice couples to choose Seychelles.”

Source: ATC News