Caesars Atlantic City celebrates 40th anniversary

On the heels of over $170 million in capital investments and improvements into its Atlantic City resorts over the last several years, including most recently the debut of Gordon Ramsay Steak and a $56 million hotel renovation at Harrah’s Resort, the company recently-debuted two new sportsbooks in Atlantic City this June, including The Book at Bally’s, located in The Wild Wild West, receiving nods as the most energetic casino in Atlantic City***. The Book at Bally’s will additionally serve guests at Caesars and will reinvent the bar and betting experience in the market as the largest sportsbook in Atlantic City, rivaling the top books in Las Vegas.

The Book, currently in its soft opening phase, will introduce an immersive entertainment experience with the city’s first self-serve beer wall, Beer Yourself, and private VIP Fan Caves, with food & beverage service by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

“With three resorts in the market, Caesars has viewed Atlantic City as critical to our success over the past 40 years,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Atlantic City is a popular destination, especially during the summer months, for one-third of the U.S. population and many of our 55 million Caesars Rewards members, who live within driving distance of our properties. Having started out at Harrah’s Resort, and spending most of my career in the City, I have a special appreciation of this landmark 40th anniversary for Caesars, the gaming industry and Atlantic City,” he added.

“For almost half a century now, Caesars has been committed to Atlantic City and has led the way in positioning the city as a leading gaming & entertainment destination on the East Coast,” explained Kevin Ortzman, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment. “But most importantly, however, is our dedication to helping make the community we serve a great place to both work and play. Through all the ebbs and flows this market has seen, Caesars has continued to thrive over the last 40 years, and we attribute much of our success to our 70 day-one employees who deliver top-notch service to our guests each day, and our loyal customers. We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary this summer at Caesars.”

A 40-Year Legacy

Staying true to its entertainment and dining roots, Caesars Entertainment continues to offer guests curated experiences through an impressive roster of fine-dining establishments including Atlantic City’s only restaurants by a world-class Michelin-rated chef, Gordon Ramsay (Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars; Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort) and Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, Caesars’ legacy restaurant, which still upholds its timeless, nostalgic vibes, hosting boldface names like Whoopi Goldberg and Al Pacino over the years. Celebrating its own 25th anniversary milestone this year, Nero’s has been known for its outstanding Sunday brunch, named one of the country’s Top 10 Brunches in America by The Daily Meal, as well as being acknowledged by NJ.com as the #1 restaurant in the state of New Jersey for the best premium steak.**

Over the past 40 years, the resort expanded to almost double its original capacity to help build a foundation for many celebrity careers at the Circus Maximus Showroom, including Joan Rivers, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Journey, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and many more.

The most important part of Caesars’ success, however, has been its 70 legacy employees who have been with the company from the first day the resort opened its doors. For over 40 years, these team members have delivered superior customer service and have been reliable, friendly faces Caesars’ loyal customers have come to know and love. Bally’s, which will also celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, uniquely has 46 day-one employees, bringing Caesars Entertainment total number of legacy, 40-year team members to 116.