Zanzibar Tourism brings Spice Island theme to Kampala
Javed Jafferji, a very well-known photographer, hospitality operator and active tourism marketer based in Zanzibar, has taken a roadshow to the Ugandan capital of Kampala.
Ahead of the event, which is taking place today at the Kampala Serena Hotel, did Javed and key team members pay a courtesy call to Uganda’s Tourism State Minister Hon. Kiwanda Godfrey Ssubi in his office at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.
Hon. Kiwanda welcomed them with open arms in his office to promote regional tourism integration between Uganda and Zanzibar/Tanzania. He told Javed that he loves and supports their efforts to bring the ZTS Africa Road Show organized by the Zanzibar Tourism Show to Kampala. He went on to say that he is looking forward to join hands and promote East Africa Tourism together with their Zanzibari and Tanzanian brothers and sisters.
Zanzibar in particular has in recent years established itself as a premier upmarket tourism island with several international hospitality brands operating luxury resorts on the island of Unguja, the largest one of the Zanzibar archipelago. The island is also home to Stone Town, one of several UNESCO World Heritage Sites located across Tanzania.
Source: ATC News