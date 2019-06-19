UNIGLOBE Travel expands corporate travel management service to Nigeria with the addition of St. Clare Travels

UNIGLOBE Travel has partnered with Nigerian corporate travel specialist St. Clare Travels to serve the burgeoning Nigerian business travel market.

Headquartered in the Victoria Island area of Lagos, UNIGLOBE St. Clare Travels is IATA certified and works with all major airlines operating in Nigeria. Together with UNIGLOBE, St. Clare Travels provides corporate clients with responsive service, significant cost saving programs, the latest technologies and reporting, and a commitment to ethical business practices.

St. Clare Travels owner and chief executive Olukemi Esan has a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos. She brings with her over 15 years of experience in the banking industry and more than 15 years of experience in corporate travel management and services. Says Esan, “I am pleased to be able to expand our presence in new markets through this new partnership with UNIGLOBE. This will allow us to extend the reach of our global corporate service offerings to clients and assure them of attentive service whether they are travelling within Africa or around the world. We also look forward to collaborating with other UNIGLOBE agencies planning corporate travel to Nigeria.”

Says UNIGLOBE founder and chief executive officer U. Gary Charlwood. “Africa holds some of the world’s fastest growing economies and offers growth opportunities for entrepreneurs in business travel. We are pleased to join forces with Olukemi and her team to serve the business community in Lagos and benefit from her depth of experience in African travel and tourism.”

Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and vacation travel planning. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travelers have depended on the UNIGLOBE Travel brand to deliver services that go beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.