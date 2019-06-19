Argentina welcomes new nonstop American Airlines flight from Miami to Cordoba

On June 7, American Airlines launched the start of new nonstop service from Miami to Cordoba. The new service will operate four times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The brand-new flight is operated by a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with a capacity for 204 passengers, offering a total 42,432 seats per year.

“A little more than a decade ago, Córdoba had only a few flights and today it has become a key operational center for air connectivity. From the National Government, there is a strong commitment for the development of tourism activity with a deep national focus,” said Argentine Secretary of Tourism, Gustavo Santos, when he welcomed passengers and crew at Pajas Blancas airport.

American Airlines started to fly to Argentina in 1990, but this is the first time the airline operates in an Argentine airport other than Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, marking the beginning of the decentralization of international flights. This new route reinforces the connection between Argentina and the United States, which had already shown important advances when the airline inaugurated the Los Angeles-Buenos Aires route in December 2018.

American Airlines Cordoba flight AA223 (Miami-Cordoba) departs Miami International Airport at 10:45 p.m., arriving Pajas Blancas Airport in Cordoba at 8:22 a.m. the next day. The return flight, AA224, operates on Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays departing Córdoba at 9:52 a.m. and arrives in Miami at 5:55 p.m.