Brussels unveils first free real-time guide for exploring the city, with people who live there

From this summer onwards, people who visit the European capital will be able to explore the “real” Brussels. This is because visit.brussels has developed an online, free guide in real time: “now.brussels”, a unique opportunity to discover “the Brussels of the people who live there”.

As well as all its traditional and iconic attractions, Brussels is packed full of typical spots and secret treasures loved by its inhabitants. That’s why visit.brussels, in collaboration with the creative agency FamousGrey, has developed an innovative online guide that’s available in real time: “now.brussels”.

Now.brussels, a new tool in real time to discover Brussels in a different way

When you’re exploring a city, there’s no better way than to visit the places the people who live there like. Thanks to now.brussels, this is now possible with a click. Now.brussels is an innovative site that lets visitors choose what they want to do based on where they are, the weather forecast, what they fancy doing at that time and, above all, the recommendations of locals.

What are the most popular open-air cafes with the locals? Where can you party until the small hours in Brussels? What are the not-to-be-missed events? Brussels’ hotspots are rated in real time, based on what locals are saying on social media (through photos, stories, comments, hashtags…) and their location.

How does it work?

All the user has to do is visit now.brussels and turn on their location, and the Brussels adventure can begin. They can choose from three options: things to do, where to drink, and where to eat. Based on the user’s geolocation and what they choose to do, the site uses an interactive map to identify where locals are at that precise time. According to their size and shade, coloured areas identify the places most visited by locals, which are both near the visitor and in the whole Brussels region. The visitor then just has to decide what to do, based on the descriptions and photos uploaded about each place and/or activity.

An authentic “made in Brussels” experience

After visiting the city’s historical highlights, tourists will be able to enjoy the atmosphere and buzz of the “real” Brussels. Exploring Brussels with now.brussels is a unique way to be inspired and guided by locals, as well as discovering Brussels in real time at the same pace as locals.