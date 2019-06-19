Teens & tweens dining options reach the stars on cruise ships

Family vacations are perhaps the ultimate bonding experience, with moments that live on in memory for a lifetime. As such, vacation planning has become a family affair, say the cruise experts, with all members providing input to ensure that everyone has a good time.

In fact, FamilyTravel.Org reports that “87% of parents around the world give their children a say in family vacation planning. Furthermore, one third of U.S. millennial parents give their kids full control over the final vacation decision”.

With scores of new programs and amenities designed with families in mind, a family cruise has now become the ultimate family vacation, and one of the biggest draws for teens and tweens are the dining options on a ship.

Cruise experts provided a comprehensive list of dining on cruise lines by category that teens and tweens can enjoy while onboard:

Upscale Contemporary Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean International

•Sorrento’s Pizza- New York style pizza (pepperoni, cheese, Hawaiian, chorizo, or make your own)

•Sugar Beach- All different kinds of candy and sweets

•Johnny Rockets- All-American hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, shakes

•Fish and Chips- Fish and chips, fries, calamari

•Cupcake Cupboard- Fresh baked cupcakes

•Dog House- Sausage, hot dogs, sides, and salads

MSC Cruises

•Teppanyaki Restaurant by Roy Yamaguchi- Asian cuisine

Norwegian Cruise Line

•Spiegel Tent- (Murder mystery restaurant)

•Illusionarium- Dinner with magic, special effects, and intriguing characters that perform.

•Blue Lagoon- 24-hour eatery of burgers and stir-fry

•Cadillac Diner- 22-hour eatery

•Main Pool Bar & Grill (Uptown Bar & Grill/ Topsiders Bar & Grill)- Quick bite to eat and drink.

•Alternate Pool Bar & Grill (Bimini/Bali Hai/Sky High/Bier Garten/Key West)- Bratwursts, pizza, grilled options.

•Shanghai- Fusion of noodles, wok dishes, dim sum, traditional Chinese

•Teppanyaki- Japanese cuisine

•Wasabi/Sushi- Fresh sushi and sashimi

•Dolce Gelato- Slow-churned, sweet Italian ice cream

•24/7 Pizza- 24-hours a day 7 days a week pizza at your door

Premium Cruise Lines

Princess Cruises

•Gelato- Gelato, sorbet, ice cream bar, toppings

•Pizzeria- Neapolitan-style pizza (Margherita, pepperoni, cheese)

•Burger and Hot Dog Grill- cheeseburgers, brats with sauerkraut, grilled chicken sandwiches

•Soft Serve on Deck- Ice cream and a plethora of toppings

•The Pastry Shop at Horizon Court- Pie, pastries

•Movies and Munchies- Popcorn, pizza, soda

•Kai Sushi- Sushi bar with fresh sushi or sashimi

Holland America Line

•Dive-In- Burgers, French fries, portabella mushroom stack, hot dogs

•New York Pizza- Thin-crust pizza and Italian salads

Celebrity Cruises

•Sushi on Five- Sushi, sushi rolls, tuna albacore, shrimp, eel, yellowtail, salmon, octopus sashimi, gingerbread with wasabi gelato

•Spa Café- Juice, parfait, cereal, organic bread, omelet, fresh jam, smoothies, vitamin water, soup, salad bar, fresh salmon, tuna, pork loin, dessert (tartlet)

•Mast Grill- Burgers, hot dogs, French fries

Disney Cruise Line

•Senses Juice Bar- Beverages, fresh fruit, vegetables

•Sweet on You- decedent desserts and sweets

•Preludes- Cookies, candies, popcorn, soda

•Vanellope’s Sweets & Treats- Gelato, fresh waffle cones, baked treats, and candy

•Duck-In Diner- Middle Eastern-inspired shawarma, hamburgers, hot dogs

Contemporary Cruise Lines

Carnival Cruise Line

•Big Chicken- Chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken strips, juicy fried chicken baskets, potato salad, jalapeno slaw, breakfast items, (omelets, chicken biscuits, biscuits and egg.)

•Guy’s Burger Joint- burgers and hand-cut fries

•Blueiguana Cantina- Mexican food, burritos, tacos, fresh salsa and tortillas

•Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que- Pork butt, smoked round of beef, smoked Andouille sausage, Guy’s famous Blue-Ribbon Chicken. Sides, (Mac and Daddy Cheese, Old Skool Potato Salad, Collard Greens.) Guy’s signature line of barbecue sauces.

•Pizza Pirate- Pizza, (Pepperoni, Margherita, Funghi, Prosciutto, or Quattro Formaggi) Caesar salad

•Swirls- Ice cream, frozen yogurt, toppings

•Shake Spot- Floats and shakes

•The Sweet Spot- Lemon cream pie, cherry crumble squares, cheesecake, marble chocolate cheesecake, fresh fruit options.

•Bonsai Teppanyaki- Filet mignon, grilled tofu, array of fish, shrimp, lobster

•Coffee Bar- Coffee, tea, homemade pastries, milkshakes, cake, cookie

Costa Cruises

•Teppanyaki Restaurant- Asian inspired cuisine

•Chocolate and Ice Cream Bars- Hot chocolate, chocolate shakes, pralines, sachertorte, flavored coffee, chocolate fountain, sweets, crepes, Nutella, white chocolate, peach jam, strawberries, homemade ice cream bar

Ultra-Luxury Cruise Lines

Seabourn

•The Patio- Napa burgers, hot dogs

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

•Pool Grill- Burgers, grilled seafood, sandwiches, salad, milkshakes, malts, hand-dipped ice cream with toppings

Ultra-Premium Cruise Lines

Oceania Cruises

•Waves Grill- Raw, cold-pressed juices, vegan smoothies, healthy energy bowls, burgers, tangy barbecue, seafood, garden-fresh salads, crispy hand-cut truffle fries with aged parmesan

Whether you are in the planning stages of a cruise or already booked, factoring in dining for teens and tweens can be a good thing to do in advance to be sure their food and nutrition needs are met and with enjoyable choices while on the cruise.