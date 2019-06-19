Marriott Hotels in the Midwest celebrate Pride Month in June

June is LGBT Pride Month and Marriott Hotels in the Midwest are joining in on the celebrations, as well as providing attendees with the best places to stay when visiting the various festivities. From flying a Pride Flag outside of their property to creating special packages, hotels in Chicago, Columbus, East Lansing, Kansas City, and Louisville are serving as the perfect destinations to book when planning a trip in celebration of this special month.

With Chicago being home to the Midwest’s largest Pride parade and the first Pride parade in the United States, Marriott hotels in this city serve as the ideal properties to book given their close proximity to many of the festivities. Those looking to stay near the Pride Festival on June 22nd and 23rd, as well as the Pride Parade on June 30th can book a room at Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way, which is just a four minute drive away from both events. W Chicago – Lakeshore, Sheraton Grand Chicago, and Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile are all within walking distance from the Pier Pride celebrations in Downtown Chicago on June 29th. Pride in the Park attendees can stay in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood at W Chicago City Center. Additionally, JW Marriott Chicago and Renaissance Chicago Downtown Chicago Hotel will fly their own Pride flags throughout June outside of their buildings.

Renaissance Schaumburg and East Lansing Marriott at University Place are both offering a special Pride and Joy Couples Package in honor of Pride. The East Lansing Marriott will offer overnight accommodations in a deluxe guestroom, breakfast for two, and champagne or wine upon arrival. Renaissance Schaumburg is set to provide deluxe room accommodations, champagne for two, a sweet treat upon arrival, breakfast for two in room or at Sam and Harry’s Steakhouse, and a 3 pm check out for this package.

In other Midwest cities, there are a variety of Marriott properties that are also located within walking distance or a short drive away from their Pride parades and festivals. The Westin Great Southern Columbus, situated five blocks from the city’s Pride Festival running June 14 -16, serves as the perfect property for festival attendees to stay. Those in the Louisville area looking to check out the Kentuckiana Pride Festival can book a room at the Aloft Louisville East, which is located just a quick drive away from the celebrations.

As a brand, Marriott Hotels has its own LGBTQ organization called ONE Marriott. This organization serves as a voice for LGBTQ associates and their allies, as well as creates a supportive network for a community that had no formal representation before within the company. Local chapters of ONE Marriott in the Midwest include Chicago and Kansas City.