Central Hotels announces new Head Executive Chef for the group

Central Hotels has announced the promotion of Javaid Ahmed as the Head Executive Chef for the group responsible for culinary operations at Royal Central Hotel The Palm, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay and C Central Beach Hotel The Palm due to open in September 2019. Javaid has been working with the Emirati Hospitality brand since 2018 as the Executive Chef at Royal Central Hotel The Palm. With 18 years of extensive experience across 5-star deluxe hotels and fine dining restaurants, Javaid has been delivering excellence at every stage of his career.

Mr. Ammar Kanaan, Group General Manager for Central Hotels stated, “We are delighted to promote Javaid as the Head Executive Chef for Central Hotels and are confident he will deliver an outstanding dining experience to our guests. In his new role, Chef Javaid will be responsible for planning, organizing and managing the F&B operation across the three properties in order to meet the business requirements with efficiency and effectiveness.”

Javaid’s expertise ranges from fine dining to casual dining, manging large scale banqueting, budgetary planning, customer relations, multi cuisine and carving knowledge, staff scheduling, stock taking procedures and inventories, purchasing, events management, costing and pricing products and service offerings.

Upon taking over the new responsibility, Javaid said, “I feel privileged to be part of Central Hotels success and lead the excellent culinary team to enhance the guests’ dining experience. My primary goal is to ensure that the kitchens run profitably for the company and that our valuable guests are satisfied with the diverse offering.”