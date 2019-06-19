China Airlines selects Airbus A321neo for its single aisle fleet

Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for 11 A321neo aircraft and will acquire another 14 aircraft of the type on lease. CAL has selected the A321neo to meet future requirements in the single aisle category.

These 25 aircraft will join the Airbus fleet at the airline currently comprising 23 A330s and 14 A350 XWBs.

With the A321neo, China Airlines will be able to operate their single aisle flights with unmatched levels of efficiency and comfort, benefitting from the highest commonality of the Airbus product range.

The A321neo is a member of the best-selling A320 Family incorporating the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel savings by 2020. At the end of May 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 6,500 firm orders from over 100 customers worldwide.