Airbus opens Skywise to global IT services leaders

Accenture, Capgemini, FPT Software, IBM, and Sopra Steria have signed agreements with Airbus to become early adopters of the Skywise Partner Program.

As part of the program, these world-leading companies will benefit from dedicated training and certification so they develop more robust, richer applications within Skywise on behalf of an airline. Certified partners will have access to their own working space on Skywise and to additional platform features.

The Partner Programme builds on the exponential growth of the Skywise platform and aims to further accelerate innovation by connecting Skywise users with a global network of leading developers. As such, the program paves the way for an open Aerospace ‘app-store’ to speed up the industry’s digital transformation.

Launched in 2017, Skywise is fast becoming the open platform of reference used by major aviation players to improve operational performance, ensuring complete data continuity with benefits across the entire value chain. Today over 80 airlines around the world have connected their Airbus and nonAirbus fleet to Skywise. The community of latest airlines having joined the platform include: Cathay Pacific; Philippine Airlines; PAL Express; Citilink; Garuda Indonesia; Malaysia Airlines; Loong Air; Azul; Hawaiian Airlines; Frontier Airlines; Jazeera Airways; Flynas; Air Arabia; Air Seychelles; Pegasus; Aegean Airlines, VivaAerobús and Viva Air.

Skywise provides all users with one single access point to their aggregated and anonymised aviation data, enriched from multiple sources across the industry into one secure, cloud-based platform. The platform frees data from organisational siloes, allowing automated reporting, benchmarking capacity, and access to applications improving airlines operations and reducing their costs. The more data that airlines or OEMs share into the Skywise Core platform, the more accurate the predictions and models are for connected customers. Skywise is powered by Palantir’s Foundry technology.