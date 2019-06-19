United Airlines staff heroes after active shooter scare at Honolulu International Airport

A Hawaii vacation turned into an unexpected adventure of an active shooter experience for passengers checking in for their flight at Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Passengers in line at TSA checkpoint 3 ran in every direction after a noise that sounded like an explosion was heard and someone yelled “shooter.” Linda posted to her Facebook: “There was a shooter at the Honolulu Airport One of the biggest scares of my life.”

Passengers broke the barriers into the secure area of the airport. The fire department responded in full force when smoke was detected, and airport police tried to get ahold of the situation.

An eyewitness said: “Insanity at the Honolulu Airport. A laptop caught on fire in the security area and made loud popping sounds. It sounded like gunfire. People ran into the airport. The airport needed to be cleared completely for safety. Thousands of people are now waiting outside to get through security. Unreal experience.”

Officials temporarily closed the checkpoint, and all flights out of Terminal 2 gates were held. Every passenger had to be re-screened. It was a hot sunny day in Honolulu. United Airlines staff handed out water and snacks to everyone stuck outside Terminal 2, regardless if they flew on United or not. For many, for United to show this gesture of true Aloha made them the true heroes of today.

Luckily Honolulu remains a peaceful destination in America’s paradise. Many passengers had to add a couple of hours to their Hawaii holiday experience waiting for their delayed flights to be allowed to board.