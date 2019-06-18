Etihad Airways flies Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to Rome

Etihad Airways celebrated the introduction of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to daily services to Rome, with a special dinner at the Rome Cavalieri Hotel. The airline is now flying the largest variant of this technologically-advanced aircraft from Abu Dhabi to Rome every morning, complementing a second flight each evening with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The dinner, hosted by Italian anchorwoman Roberta Capua, was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Al Mulla, UAE Deputy Ambassador to Italy, and Martin Drew, Vice President, Europe & the Americas, Etihad. Guests were treated to traditional Arabic calligraphy on arrival and music inspired by traditional Arabic instruments.

The event also featured a special panel discussion dedicated to Destination Abu Dhabi, in which three guests from different industries shared their common affection for the UAE’s capital city. Guillermo Mariotto, fashion stylist and TV personality, Irene Saderini, sports reporter covering Superbike and Formula E events for Sky Sport, and Clelia Patella, art influencer and writer, passionately described their experiences about working in the city.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, “We are delighted to be here in Rome, celebrating a very special aircraft, serving a very important city in our network. The introduction of Boeing 787s across our network will enable us to further enhance our inflight experience, giving our guests the opportunity to enjoy the highly customised Dreamliner cabins in the world. We are delighted that Rome is among the first cities to receive our new 787-10 aircraft, and look forward to celebrating the introduction of the 787-9 to Milan in September.”