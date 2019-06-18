PROUD Experiences returns to New York City

PROUD Experiences will return to New York City for the second consecutive year in 2020. The announcement was made at today’s Opening Gathering of PROUD Experiences 2019 – taking place this week 18 – 20 June at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which will again host next year’s edition.

Reed Travel Exhibitions’ groundbreaking b2b travel and lifestyle event for premium and luxury travel suppliers and buyers – targeting the LGBTQ+ global community – sold out its exhibition space for this second edition more than 3 months ago.

Over 90 international exhibiting companies and 90 buyers from 31 countries are currently attending PROUD Experiences 2019, celebrating an industry valued at US$218 billion in 2018 alone – according to consultancy firm Out Now. This year’s event takes place during the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in NYC.

This year’s event grew by 60% from its first edition in London in June 2018; and organisers predict this number is set to rise again for the third edition in 2020. Event Director Simon Mayle commented:

“If the LGBTQ+ travel market was a country, it would be the fourth biggest economy in the world, and with an increase of people identifying on the LGBTQ+ spectrum – from 8% of Baby Boomers to 31% of Centennials – along with the coming of age of Millennials, this next decade is set for strong growth again. We are looking forward to returning to New York City from 22 to 24 June 2020 and are delighted to once again be working alongside NYC & Company and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to deliver another fantastic event next year.”

“We have been honored to collaborate with Reed Travel Exhibitions to host PROUD Experiences 2019 in New York City during such a monumental year for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “We are honored to again be the Host City for PROUD Experiences in 2020, and look forward to cultivating this extraordinary partnership.”