Golf in Puerto Rico: Niche tourism market
Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico’s first-ever Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announced that Island golf courses and resorts report substantial growth in rounds and revenue during the first four months of 2019 (compared to that timeframe last year), a trend mirroring the Island’s tourism ascension.
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort’s country club – which includes two Troon-managed courses – reports a 128% revenue increase January-May, with rounds played rising 56% for the period.
The increases align with Discover Puerto Rico tourism statistics. They include January – April 2019 occupancy spending reaching $373.6 million, the highest in the past eight years, and an increase of 12.4 percent. The Island’s rapid lodging spend growth was driven by a rise in bookings of vacation rental properties, accounting for 23 percent of the notable jump. This is underscored by strong passenger arrivals (a rising number of which are travelers who golf), reaching 1.5 million for the January – April timeframe.
There are 17 public-access golf courses on Puerto Rico, a significant number for the Island’s quaint size. They range from luxury resort to municipal, spread across all four sides of the Island – several clustered near historic San Juan – as well as located inland. Ocean front views, omnipresent palm trees, and mountain and rainforest vistas define their settings. Price points, terrain, layout style, and related amenities are varied and complementary.